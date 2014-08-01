Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Body Contouring?

Body contouring is a large category that includes a variety of procedures performed by plastic surgeons.

“Body contouring is any procedure that is done in an attempt to change the contour of the body,” noted Dr. Victoria Vastine, a plastic surgeon with Sentara Martha Jefferson Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery. “That can include reducing an area that’s out of proportion or increasing a certain area or taking away extra skin.”

Liposuction, tummy tucks, and breast augmentation are all forms of body contouring. No matter what you might be looking for though, there are certain criteria that make a patient a good fit for body contouring.

“A good candidate for body contouring is someone who is otherwise healthy, no major medical problems, who is at their ideal body weight or close to their ideal body weight, but more importantly, someone whose body weight is stable,” said Dr. Vastine.

It’s also important to note that body contouring isn’t about weight loss.

“Body contouring is really trying to bring areas that are out of proportion into better proportion so that as a whole you look balanced,” noted Dr. Vastine.

Depending on the procedure, recovery times vary. For some procedures, recovery is just a few days. Other, more invasive procedures, require up to four to five weeks of recovery. If you are interested in body contouring, the best first step is to have an open mind, and talk with a physician about the options that might be best for you.

“When people come in for discussion of body contouring, that they try not to come in with preconceived ideas," noted Dr. Vastine. “It’s best for them to come in, see what their problems are, and see what we have to offer to give them the best results.”

For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA. If you have a health question you'd like us to answer, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.