Settlement Reached in Elizabeth Daly Suit against Virginia ABC

A settlement has been reached in the case of a University of Virginia student arrested during a botched ABC sting in Charlottesville.

Elizabeth Daly will receive more than $212,500 and a letter from the Alcoholic Beverage Control board explaining the circumstances of her arrest to present to any future employers.

Daly was originally seeking $40 million in a federal lawsuit. Attorney General Mark Herring said the decision came down to being fair to taxpayers. He said, "after careful consideration of the potentially significant costs of taking this case to trial, I believe we have reached such an outcome."

Daly sued the state and seven ABC agents after she was arrested in April 2013 when agents had mistaken sparkling water she and her roommates bought for beer. Daly says the terrifying experience has caused post-traumatic stress.

All charges against Daly were eventually dropped and her record was expunged.

In the news release, the attorney general's office did make it clear that the settlement is not any admission of any wrongdoing by the plaintiff or the defendants in this case.

Attorney General's Office Press Release: