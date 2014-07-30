Quantcast

Settlement Reached in Elizabeth Daly Suit against Virginia ABC

Posted: Updated: Aug 13, 2014 09:32 PM
Elizabeth Daly. Photo courtesy of The Daily Progress. Elizabeth Daly. Photo courtesy of The Daily Progress.

A settlement has been reached in the case of a University of Virginia student arrested during a botched ABC sting in Charlottesville.

Elizabeth Daly will receive more than $212,500 and a letter from the Alcoholic Beverage Control board explaining the circumstances of her arrest to present to any future employers.

Daly was originally seeking $40 million in a federal lawsuit. Attorney General Mark Herring said the decision came down to being fair to taxpayers. He said, "after careful consideration of the potentially significant costs of taking this case to trial, I believe we have reached such an outcome."

Daly sued the state and seven ABC agents after she was arrested in April 2013 when agents had mistaken sparkling water she and her roommates bought for beer. Daly says the terrifying experience has caused post-traumatic stress.

All charges against Daly were eventually dropped and her record was expunged.

In the news release, the attorney general's office did make it clear that the settlement is not any admission of any wrongdoing by the plaintiff or the defendants in this case.

Attorney General's Office Press Release:

RICHMOND (July 30, 2014)--Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced that late this evening the Commonwealth of Virginia reached a settlement with Elizabeth Daly in her $40 million lawsuit against several agents of the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC.) Under the terms of the agreement, Ms. Daly will receive a settlement of $212,500 and a letter from the ABC Board explaining the circumstances of her arrest for presentation to any future employers.

Attorney General Herring issued the following statement regarding the settlement:

"My goal throughout this case has been to reach a resolution that is just and fair for all parties, including Ms. Daly, the ABC and its agents, and the Commonwealth and its taxpayers. After careful consideration of the potentially significant costs of taking this case to trial, I believe we have reached such an outcome. ABC agents do important work enforcing our alcohol laws and combating underage drinking, and the new policies and procedures implemented after this incident will help ABC effectively fulfill its mission while ensuring the safety of officers and the public. The Commonwealth and I wish Ms. Daly the very best in all of her future endeavors."

The settlement between the Commonwealth and Ms. Daly is not an admission of any wrongdoing by the plaintiff or defendants.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.