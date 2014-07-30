Settlement Reached in Elizabeth Daly Suit against Virginia ABC

Settlement Reached in Elizabeth Daly Suit against Virginia ABCPosted: Updated: Aug 13, 2014 09:32 PM
Elizabeth Daly. Photo courtesy of The Daily Progress.
The commonwealth of Virginia reached a settlement with Elizabeth Daly in her lawsuit against several agents of the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
