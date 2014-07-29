McDonnell Corruption Trial Day 2: Opening Statements

McDonnell Corruption Trial Day 2: Opening StatementsPosted: Updated:
McDonnell arrives in court for day 2 of corruption trial
Trial Exhibits Released 08/26 Part 1(.PDF)Contains: Copies of checks, emails on golf trip, statement of economic interests, schedules, real estate emails, photos of McDonnells holding hands, Schedules, Emails on MoBo details.Full Story
Trial Exhibits Released 08/26 Part 2(.PDF)Contains: EMails on rental repairs, Copies of checks, Credit card statements, Costco statements.Full Story
Trial Exhibits Released 08/26 Part 3(.PDF)Contains: Texts between Jonnie Williams and Bob McDonnellFull Story
Trial Exhibits Released 08/25 Part 1(.PDF)Contains: Credit Report, emails on MoBo finances, home repair bills, loan paperwork.Full Story
Trial Exhibits Released 08/22 (.PDF)Contains: letter Bob McDonnell wrote to Maureen, emails, photos of McDonnell touring tornado damage.Full Story
Trial Exhibits Released 08/21 Part 1(.PDF)Contains: Bob McDonnell's credit report, Burke email, 2011 tax returns, Star Scientific stock documentation.Full Story
Trial Exhibits Released 08/20 Part 1(.PDF)Contains: Emails on MoBo Real EstateFull Story
Trial Exhibits Released 08/20 Part 2(.PDF)Contains: text messages, financial documents, loan applications, Tax returns, slides on overview of McDonnell's finances, MoBo emails.Full Story
Trial Exhibits Released 08/19 Part 2(.PDF)Contains: MoBo Financial Documents, Noyes email on Star Scientific tobacco commission money, EMail to chamberlain on confidentiality agreement.Full Story
Click here for more exhibits from the McDonnell corruption trialVisit this page for links to all the exhibits released in the McDonnell corruption trial.Full StoryVisit this page for links to all the exhibits released in the McDonnell corruption trial.Full Story
