Orange Grand Jury Returns Murder Indictment in Death of 10-Year-Old

Posted: Updated: Aug 11, 2014 05:09 PM
Tina Marie Toombs Tina Marie Toombs
Billy Joe Lee Billy Joe Lee
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

An Orange County man is now facing murder charges for the death of a 10-year-old boy.

A grand jury indicted Billy Joe Lee on seven charges Monday. Direct indictments came down for first-degree murder, felony homicide, and use of a firearm while committing murder.

True bills were returned on four other charges including abuse of a child resulting in serious injury, child cruelty, shoot or stab in the commission of a felony, and malicious shooting in an occupied dwelling.

This all stems from the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy on April 6. Deputies arrived at a home along Matthews Mill Road to find the boy dead from a gunshot wound.

The boy's mother, Tina Marie Toombs, was also indicted Monday on a felony child abuse charge.

