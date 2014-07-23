Dominion Rep to Field Pipeline Questions from Augusta Residents

The people of Augusta County will soon have a chance to ask Dominion Power about a proposed natural gas pipeline that could cross through parts of Virginia.

A petition with nearly 500 names was handed over during Wednesday night's Board of Supervisors meeting showing support in protecting property rights, agricultural economy, and clean water.

The chair urges people to submit their questions early to the Verona Government Center. The Dominion representative will field questions during the August 13 meeting.