Plans to survey for a natural gas pipeline are at a standstill in Nelson County.

Dominion has agreed to comply with requests from county supervisors to present the details of its plans to the board. Supervisors sent a resolution to the company about two weeks ago asking it to cease and desist any surveying activity until they had their questions answered.

Surveying has already begun in other counties.

The meeting where Dominion will present the plan to supervisors is now set for August 12.