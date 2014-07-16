Judge Issues Rulings on McDonnell Pretrial Motions

The judge has issued his rulings on several pretrial motions in the case against former Governor Bob McDonnell and his wife following Tuesday's hearing.

As the federal corruption trial against the two inches closer, it seems the judge is siding with the prosecution at least for now. A judge ruled against motions Wednesday made by the McDonnells’ lawyers to hold back certain evidence from trial, including statements Maureen McDonnell made to investigators and evidence regarding Star Scientific stock and other financial issues.

Judge James Spencer ruled against those motions, but it wasn't all good news for the prosecution either. He also ruled against the prosecution's request to limit the number of character witnesses the defense can call. The prosecution wanted that number to be held at three, but the judge ruled against that, adding he likely wouldn't allow more than five to testify.

The McDonnells are charged with accepting more than $165,000 worth of loans and gifts from Johnnie Williams, then the CEO of Star Scientific, in exchange for helping him promote a dietary supplement.

The prosecution also filed a motion asking to exclude expert testimony, specifically a certified accountant. CPA Allen Kosowsky was retained by the defense to show the McDonnell family's finances were in good shape, but Spencer ruled that he will only be allowed to testify if other evidence presented makes it necessary during trial.

The McDonnells are set to go on trial July 28 in Richmond.