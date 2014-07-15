CPA Testifies to Finances of McDonnells, Jonnie Williams

Former Governor Bob McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, appeared in federal court Tuesday ahead of their corruption trial scheduled for later this month. The pre-trial motions hearing revolved around an accountant retained by the defense.

The McDonnells as a couple face a 14-count grand jury indictment. But after digging into the financials of all parties, expert witnesses and legal experts minimize the case against the pair.

In federal court Tuesday, CPA Allen Kosowsky testified on the financial standing of the McDonnells as well as the man they once called a close friend, Jonnie Williams.

According to the prosecution, the McDonnells accepted about $165,000 worth of gifts in exchange for promoting a dietary supplement for Star Scientific, of which Williams was the CEO. Kosowsky dug through the financial records over the past several years of the McDonnell family, Star Scientific, and Williams. He poked holes in the prosecution's argument that the McDonnells were struggling to make ends meet. At the same time, he talked about the long history Williams has in maintaining a multi-million-dollar income level even while his businesses tanked.

In the midst of the court hearings, lawyer and political columnist Paul Goldman researched Williams and spoke out about his past. Goldman says over the years Williams always seemed to gain even when his business partners and investors lost.

"You know why a federal prosecutor would think, 'Oh no, Jonnie Williams - he can't pull the wool over my eyes.' No, this is one of those guys that could pull the wool over anyone's eyes,” Goldman said.

The judge presiding over this case says he will decide by Wednesday whether or not the defense can use the CPA and other expert witnesses in the trial.

The trial is scheduled to begin July 28.