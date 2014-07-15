McDonnell Defense Fund Raises $93K

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The legal defense fund for former Gov. Bob McDonnell is reporting that it raised $93,000 during the second quarter of this year.

The fund's quarterly report to the IRS was made public Tuesday. The McDonnells spent Tuesday morning in federal court attending a pre-trial motion hearing.

The fund, called the Restoration Fund, has raised more than $250,000 since it was created by McDonnell supporters last year.

The former Republican governor and his wife, Maureen, are set to go to trial later this month on corruption charges. The former first couple have pleaded not guilty.

The fund has reported spending more than $170,000, mostly to the couple's attorneys.

