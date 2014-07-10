2 Plead Guilty in Kevin Quick Case

There are new developments in the murder case of Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick. Two of the suspects in the case have pleaded guilty to a pair of charges.

Leslie Casterlow, 49, and Anthony White, 22, both admit they were part of the 99 Goon Syndikate, a gang associated with the Bloods gang.

Casterlow pleaded guilty Wednesday to obstruction of justice. Court records show she admitted to disposing of an ATM card and a bloody jacket while helping four people who were involved in the abduction and murder of Quick.

White pleaded guilty to racketeering for his role in a slew of thefts and the destruction of evidence in the Quick case.

Quick was last seen on January 31 leaving his mother's home in Afton. His body was found several days later.

In all, nine people have been charged in connection to his death.