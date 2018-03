More than a dozen people with ties to the University of Virginia have been subpoenaed in former Governor Bob McDonnell’s corruption case.

Nineteen people have been called to testify on McDonnell’s behalf, including UVA Medical Center CEO Ed Howell, a number of researchers and even a pair of students. The McDonnells’ defense team is targeting UVA to tell a jury the former governor and his wife did not promote Anatabloc, a Star Scientific dietary supplement.

Federal prosecutors are accusing the pair of accepting thousands of dollars in gifts from Star Scientific’s then-CEO Johnnie Williams.

Those being called to testify who aren’t linked to UVA include Amy Bridge, former director of the Executive Mansion, and Marc Wiley, supervisor of McDonnell's protection unit with the Virginia State Police.

NBC29 did reach out to the university but they did not want to comment on the issue.

The former governor and his wife go on trial at the end of July in Richmond.