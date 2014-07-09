VA Prison Health Provider Change Could Delay Suit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A lawsuit alleging deficient medical services at a Virginia women's prison could be delayed by a change in health care providers.

The Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that it has hired Armor Correctional Health Services Inc. to provide medical care at the state's prisons starting Oct. 1.

The current provider, Corizon Health Inc., is terminating its contract after a little more than a year. Armor also had the contract before Corizon.

The prison system and Corizon are being sued by five inmates at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women. The defendants have asked a federal judge in Charlottesville to put the litigation on hold and dismiss Corizon from the lawsuit. The complaint was filed two years ago and already has been delayed twice. Trial is set for Dec. 1.

