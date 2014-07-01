Randy Taylor Pleads Guilty to Grand Larceny

The man found guilty of abducting and killing a Nelson County teen will now spend more time in prison.

Randy Allen Taylor went to court Tuesday for charges that are not related to the Alexis Murphy case. Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anthony Martin says they used jailhouse phone calls to catch Taylor, this time for stealing an ATV and a dirt bike.

Tuesday afternoon, Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny but it covers the two items. He was sentenced to five years with four years suspended.

Taylor stole the ATV and dirt bike last summer from a place next to where he worked in Ruckersville. Investigators say they found both items during searches of Taylor's property in connection with Murphy’s death and disappearance.

Investigators say Taylor repainted the ATV but the vehicle identification number was still on it, giving them a match.

Martin says Taylor talked about the two items during jailhouse phone calls, and that he even tried to have the mother of his child move the dirt bike.

But Taylor's sentence is just a drop in the bucket for him. He's facing a recommended pair of life sentences for the Murphy case. That official sentencing will happen July 23.