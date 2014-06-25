Valley Group Holds Meeting to Speak out against Pipeline

Dominion Power is proposing to run pipeline through Virginia and Wednesday night, people in Augusta County were talking about it.

The power company aims to build a 42-inch pipeline running natural gas from West Virginia to North Carolina.

Transition Staunton-Augusta hosted an event opposing the pipeline at the Middlebrook Community Center. A panel of four talked about the process, the timeline and shared their concerns.

"The more we switch over power plants to natural gas and the more we pursue this as a fuel source that we are delaying a faster deployment of what I would call true renewable energy,” said Dan Holmes with the Piedmont Environmental Council.

Chris Wise, who also spoke out against the pipeline said, "The environmental impact I think is the most - the major thing as far as I'm concerned because it will be crossing both the Blue Ridge and the Alleghany through the George Washington National Forest."

The council advised the crowd to seek legal counsel, write to Dominion executives, and tell their legislators how they feel.