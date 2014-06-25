Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Welcome to Motherhood Support Group

Welcome to Motherhood is a support group that meets twice a month at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. It's a safe space for new moms to connect.

“It’s just so important for moms to feel not alone and that is definitely my biggest goal with this group,” said Laura Salvatierra, RN, BSN, CCE, Sentara Martha Jefferson Maternity Education.

With postpartum depression and anxiety on the rise, giving moms an outlet is something the group hopes to provide.

“It’s kind of an overwhelming time, and I thought it would be nice to be around other moms who are also overwhelmed,” said Jill McKinley, a participant in the group.

The meetings are casual.

“It’s an open space, you could use a mat to sit on if you like, pillows, a ball if you want to bounce your baby – we want to make that space really comfortable and accommodating,” noted Salvatierra.

Discussion topics range from breastfeeding to relationships to sharing information on community resources.

“It’s really nice to just come here and you can talk about what you want to talk about, your baby is crying, other babies are crying, you just kind of feel like it’s a safe space,” said McKinley.

And in the end, new moms say just getting out of the house is a big bonus.

“You just have to get out of the house. As soon as you get out of the house you feel so much better that you’re here and it just makes such a huge difference,” said McKinley.

Welcome to Motherhood meets the first and third Thursday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon.It’s held at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Outpatient Care Center and is free and open to anyone who would like to attend.

For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA. If you have a question about your health you’d like us to answer, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.