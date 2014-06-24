WAPO: Prosecutors Say Former UVA BOV Member Paid for McDonnell Vacation

Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell could be in even more legal hot water over an expensive vacation.

According to the Washington Post, it includes a $23,000 getaway at a golf resort in South Carolina. The Washington Post stated that federal prosecutors are alleging the trip was paid for by former University of Virginia Board of Visitors Vice Rector William H. Goodwin, Jr.

Court filings uncovered by the Washington Post indicate McDonnell intentionally omitted the gift on his annual state disclosure forms.

A month after the trip, McDonnell appointed Goodwin to serve as a senior advisor to UVA’s Board of Visitors in the wake of the Teresa Sullivan ouster and reinstatement.