Former Gov. McDonnell Makes 1st Remarks since Indictment

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell says he is grateful for the ongoing support of his friends following his indictment on corruption charges.

McDonnell made his first public appearance Tuesday, and offered his most extensive remarks to the news media since the indictment in January. His wife, Maureen, was also indicted.

The former Republican governor visited a cook-off organized by former Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling and headlined by former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney in a Richmond suburb. The event focused on promoting the campaign of U.S. Senate nominee Ed Gillespie.

McDonnell was warmly greeted by past supporters, many of whom waited in line to speak with the former governor or have pictures taken with him.

The McDonnells' trial is set for July.

