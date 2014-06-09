Blood Drive Commemorates Kevin Quick

People in central Virginia rolled up their sleeves to save lives in memory of a slain Waynesboro police reserve captain.

Albemarle County police sponsored the "Community Heroes" blood drive to remember Officer Kevin Quick. Quick was fatally shot earlier this year, and now nine gang members have been charged in relation to his death. The department wants to use this collection drive as a way to remember his life and legacy.

Virginia Blood Services took donations at the Holiday Inn on Emmet Street in Charlottesville Monday. Representatives say there is a high demand as summer approaches because schools are not in session and more people are on the road. They stress one unit can save three adult lives or eight babies.

The drive was an opportunity to honor Quick and all service members who put their lives on the line every day.

“He exemplified the courage and the commitment of all area law enforcement officers and we are just commemorating him today and saluting all officers,” said Terry Atwater, Virginia Blood Services senior account manager.

Virginia Blood Services says a normal donation takes about 30 to 45 minutes, and you can give blood every 56 days. Monday, VBS reached its goal of 22 units.



The city of Waynesboro is sponsoring another blood drive in Quick's memory on June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Public Works Department.