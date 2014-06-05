Filing: McDonnell Aide Close to Star Witness

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - New court filings say former Virginia first lady Maureen McDonnell's chief of staff kept hidden a close relationship she had with a company's CEO who is the star witness in the corruption case against McDonnell and her former governor husband.

Defense lawyers filed copies of a draft letter Wednesday written by Mary Shea Sutherland to former Star Scientific CEO Jonnie Williams.

Sutherland says in the letter that she had deliberately kept discussions, including text messages, about going to work for Williams hidden from McDonnell.

Former Gov. Bob McDonnell and his wife were charged in January of improperly helping Williams promote a dietary supplement in exchange for more than $165,000 worth of loans and gifts.

Defense attorneys have previously signaled that Sutherland's actions and motives will be a key part of their defense.

