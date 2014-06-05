Filing: McDonnell Aide Close to Star Witness

Filing: McDonnell Aide Close to Star WitnessPosted: Updated: Jun 19, 2014 03:26 PM
Defense lawyers filed copies of a draft letter Wednesday written by Mary Shea Sutherland to former Star Scientific CEO Jonnie Williams.
Sutherland says in the letter that she had deliberately kept discussions, including text messages, about going to work for Williams hidden from McDonnell.
Former Gov. Bob McDonnell and his wife were charged in January of improperly helping Williams promote a dietary supplement in exchange for more than $165,000 worth of loans and gifts.
Defense attorneys have previously signaled that Sutherland's actions and motives will be a key part of their defense.
Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.