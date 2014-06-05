Wolf Gohlke
-
David Eldridge Leaving Virginia Football
Wide receiver David Eldridge will transfer from the UVa football program following the spring semester.Full Story
Cooper and Mangrum Helping Hokies Hit Home Runs
The Virginia Tech baseball team has hit a nation best 68 home runs this season. Rahiem Cooper is second on the team with ten, while Stevie Mangrum has hit two homers in limited at-bats.Full Story
Woodberry Forest WR Terrell Jana Named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Woodberry Forest School wide receiver Terrell Jana is the Falcon Club Player of the Week. Jana had two touchdowns, one receiving and one on a kick return, in the Tigers' 34-21 win over Episcopal this past Saturday.Full Story
Blue Ridge QB Justin Armwood Named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Armwood passed for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the Barons' three-point win over Trinity Episcopal Friday.Full Story
Western Albemarle's Noah Crutchfield Named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Crutchfield had nine tackles, two sacks and five quarterback hurries in Western's big upset of undefeated Louisa County last Friday night.Full Story
Fork Union Running Back Sefa Pua'auli Named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Fork Union Military Academy running back Sefa Pua'auli is this week's Mack Morris Heating and Air Falcon Club Player of the Week.Full Story
Woodberry Safety Will Wideman Named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Wideman had 4 solo tackles, two of them for a loss, he forced a fumble and recovered one, and Wideman even returned a kick 50 yards for a touchdown.Full Story
Western QB Derek Domecq Named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Domecq accounted for 360 total yards of offense and three total touchdowns Friday in Western's 29-14 win over Monticello.Full Story
