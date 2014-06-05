Wolf Gohlke joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014.

Wolf arrived in Charlottesville after working as a producer with CBS Sports radio for the “Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey” in Blacksburg. He worked as a free-lance play-by-play announcer on Hokies Xtra and ESPN3 as well.

Wolf is happy to be in the state he grew up in, covering Virginia sports. He loves watching all sports, but in particular the NFL.

You can email Wolf at wgohlke@nbc29.com.