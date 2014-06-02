2 Charged in Orange County Boy’s Shooting Appear in Court

An Orange County couple, charged after a young boy was shot and killed, was back in front of a judge Monday afternoon.

The adults involved are the boy's mother and soon-to-have-been stepfather. Now both are facing charges amid accusations back and forth between the two about what led to the young man's death.

The mother of the boy shot, Tina Marie Toombs, waived her preliminary hearing.

Meanwhile, the man facing felony gun and child abuse charges in the case, Billy Joe Lee, asked the court for a new attorney. The judge was reluctant to go along with that but ended up giving in.

The charges stem from an incident April 6 along Matthews Mill Road in Orange County when the 10-year-old boy was shot and killed.

Lee is being held without bond while Toombs is free. Toombs was in tears for much of Monday’s hearing, at one point before it even started. Family members had to escort her out of the courtroom.

One of Toombs' family members said to NBC29 that Toombs was a good mother and has been very upset the last few weeks.

Next up in this case will be another hearing for Billy Joe Lee, June 23.