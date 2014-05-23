Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: The Something Special Shop

The Something Special Shop is a post-mastectomy shop at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

“We offer the permanent prosthesis, as well as mastectomy bras,” said Edna Wood, a story employee for more than 32 years. “It’s just been great to have what I call fashion bras and lingerie for the last number of years to offer.”

The shop is located inside the cancer center at the hospital for added convenience for patients and it’s open to anyone.

“When a lady has finished her surgery and recovery time, which is approximately four weeks, her surgeon will say ‘you’re ready for your fitting,’ and they will come in and we measure and show her all of the available products,” noted Wood.

“It is just such a benefit to these patients, to just be able to come here, and not have to be able to go out into the community, or order something online without trying it one, they can come to the Something Special Shop,” said Valerie Wood, RN, Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center.

The staff in the shop works with women to find the products that are best for them.

“More often than not, we do have the products in stock, but if we have to order, it only takes about a week, so that’s good,” said Wood.

Whether it’s a bra, camisole, or bathing suit, the goal is to help women feel like themselves again after surgery.

“I consider this a service, not a job, to see ladies walk out of here with a smile on their face and a profile that they once had,” said Wood.

For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA. If you have questions about your health you’d like us to answer, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.