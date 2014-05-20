Case Against Former VA Gov. McDonnell to Proceed

? Former Governor Bob McDonnell and his wife will stand trial together this summer on all 14 of the federal corruption charges against them.



Attorneys for the former first couple were attempting to get 11 of their 14 federal charges dismissed, and hold separate trials for Mr.and Mrs. McDonnell. After a two-hour hearing inside U.S. District Court in Richmond Monday, Judge James Spencer denied those requests - and others - late Tuesday morning.



McDonnell and his wife are accused of taking more than $160,000 in gifts and loans from former Star Scientific CEO Jonnie Williams, in exchange for promoting the company's dietary supplement. They deny any wrongdoing.



U.S. District Judge James Spencer heard nearly two hours of arguments in Richmond Federal Court Monday morning. The McDonnell defense team wanted 11 of the charges against the former first couple dismissed, and wanted to have each of their cases heard separately. Judge Spencer also denied three other defense motions, including requests for information about how a federal grand jury was instructed before the McDonnell indictment was certified.



Tuesday's rulings, however, are not much of a surprise. Judge Spencer has been very tough on McDonnell defense team motions thus far in this case, and appeared unwavering during Monday's motions hearing.



The former governor and his wife now face a six-week jury trial, scheduled to begin July 28.



