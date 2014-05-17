Quantcast

Randy Taylor Seeks New Trial in a Different County

Posted: Updated:
Randy Taylor Randy Taylor

The man convicted of abducting and killing Alexis Murphy says he plans to seek a new trial in a different county.

In a jailhouse interview with a Lynchburg newspaper, 48 year old Randy Allen Taylor blames his conviction, in part, on jurors who were influenced by Murphy supporters in the courtroom.

They wore pink ribbons and clothing in her memory.

Taylor declined to answer questions about the night Murphy vanished.

He's scheduled for sentencing on July 23.