Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why are Flu Shots Important?

It’s that time of year…flu shots have arrived. Providers say it’s important for everyone to get vaccinated.

“It’s important to get flu shots to just try and avoid getting the flu, and also avoid complications from people getting the flu,” said Brooke Kunstbeck, a nurse practitioner at Sentara Greene Family Medicine. “The CDC recommends that everyone get the flu shot, even people without pre-existing conditions should get the flu shot because of spreading it to people with other co-morbidities."

While the flu shot can’t guarantee you won’t ever get the flu, it does help to reduce the likelihood.

“The flu vaccine that comes out each year covers certain strains of the flu virus, and often or sometimes the flu virus strain that is actually present in the community might not be the same one that was in the vaccine,” noted Kunstbeck.

In addition to helping to keep you healthy, it also helps to avoid disrupting our day-to-day activities. “It decreases the occurrence of missed school and missed work,” said Kunstbeck.

While flu shots are recommended as soon as possible each season, shots are often given well into spring, and providers say it’s never too late to get vaccinated.

“It’s never too late – it’s always better to get it late in the season than not at all,” said Kunstbeck.

