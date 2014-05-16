Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Volunteering at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Sentara Martha Jefferson has more than 100 volunteers who give their time and talents day in and day out. Beth Cobham is just one example, and has been a volunteer since 2004.

“The fulfillment that I feel, just myself to be able to help the patients and the nurses is wonderful,” noted Cobham.

Cobham volunteers as a patient advocate, which means she checks in on patients and helps them with things that can make their stay more pleasant.

“Getting a blanket, pulling up a shade or checking with the nurses and then getting them a snack can all make a patient much more comfortable,” said Cobham.

From patient care to customer service, volunteers help to enhance the hospital’s caring tradition.

“They add flavor, their love, their caring, their capacity and it really helps in making it a more special experience for our patients and our staff relies heavily on them as well,” noted Renee Walker, the team coordinator of volunteer and guest services.

Volunteers typically do one three to four hour shift each week. Whether in the emergency department, medical imaging, mammography or the concierge desk, volunteers are also embraced by hospital staff.

“You just feel that sense of we’re all together, we’re a team, we care about the visitors, the patients, and each other,” noted Cobham. “When I come, I feel like I’ve come to my happy place.”

For more information or to sign up to be a volunteer, please call (434) 654-7327.