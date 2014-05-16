Major Announcement Expected in Kevin Quick Case

United States Attorney Timothy Heaphy, Assistant United States Attorney Ronald Huber, Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Russell McGuire, along with officials from the Virginia State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Waynesboro Police Department have announced they will hold a press conference Friday at 1:30 p.m. to announce a major development in the investigation of the kidnapping and murder of Waynesboro Reserve Police Captain Kevin Quick.



Quick was last seen leaving his mother's home in Afton, reportedly headed to Albemarle County, on January 31. He was reported missing on February 1 and found dead on February 6 after a massive search led investigators to Goochland County.

In the course of the investigation seven people have been charged in connection to his disappearance and death: Leslie Casterlow, Daniel Mathis, Mersadies Shelton, Anthony Stokes Jr., Halisi Uhuru, Kweli Uhuru and Anthony White. The charges against Mathis and Shelton were dropped in March.



The conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the United States Attorney's Office in Charlottesville. Count on Us to bring you details on-air and online as they become available.