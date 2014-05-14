Production Assistant - Full Time

WVIR-TV/NBC29’s Operations Team is seeking a reliable Production Assistant. Training for this full-time position will be provided but prior experience in television or a related field is helpful.

Duties Include (but are not limited to):

Operate studio cameras, Teleprompters, soundboard and other production equipment during live newscasts.

Interact with colleagues in other departments on a daily basis, in preparation for live newscasts.

Contribute to applicable written and digital reports.

Edit material for newscasts.

Assist directors as needed.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Minimum High School Diploma/GED.

Basic computer skills and knowledge of office equipment is required.

Ability to edit is desirable.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work accurately under tight deadlines.

Must have a good attitude and be a team player.

Reliable transportation is a must.

Hours for this position are TBD. Must be able to work a flexible schedule including some weekends and holidays.

NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package including but not limited to group insurance benefits, 401(k) and PTO.

Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume and completed NBC29 application, available here, to:

WVIR-TV NBC29

Attn: Human Resources Manager

503 E. Market St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com

No phone calls please.

Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.

EOE