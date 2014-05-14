Quantcast

Production Assistant - Full Time

Updated:

WVIR-TV/NBC29’s Operations Team is seeking a reliable Production Assistant. Training for this full-time position will be provided but prior experience in television or a related field is helpful. 

Duties Include (but are not limited to):

  • Operate studio cameras, Teleprompters, soundboard and other production equipment during live newscasts. 
  • Interact with colleagues in other departments on a daily basis, in preparation for live newscasts.
  • Contribute to applicable written and digital reports. 
  • Edit material for newscasts.
  • Assist directors as needed.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities: 

  • Minimum High School Diploma/GED. 
  • Basic computer skills and knowledge of office equipment is required.
  • Ability to edit is desirable. 
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to work accurately under tight deadlines.
  • Must have a good attitude and be a team player.
  • Reliable transportation is a must.

Hours for this position are TBD.  Must be able to work a flexible schedule including some weekends and holidays.  

NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package including but not limited to group insurance benefits, 401(k) and PTO.

Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume and completed NBC29 application, available here, to:

WVIR-TV NBC29
Attn: Human Resources Manager
503 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com

No phone calls please.

Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered. 

EOE