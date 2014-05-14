Production Assistant - Full Time

Production Assistant - Full TimeUpdated:
WVIR-TV/NBC29’s Operations Team is seeking a reliable Production Assistant. Training for this full-time position will be provided but prior experience in television or a related field is helpful.
Duties Include (but are not limited to):
- Operate studio cameras, Teleprompters, soundboard and other production equipment during live newscasts.
- Interact with colleagues in other departments on a daily basis, in preparation for live newscasts.
- Contribute to applicable written and digital reports.
- Edit material for newscasts.
- Assist directors as needed.
Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:
- Minimum High School Diploma/GED.
- Basic computer skills and knowledge of office equipment is required.
- Ability to edit is desirable.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to work accurately under tight deadlines.
- Must have a good attitude and be a team player.
- Reliable transportation is a must.
Hours for this position are TBD. Must be able to work a flexible schedule including some weekends and holidays.
NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package including but not limited to group insurance benefits, 401(k) and PTO.
Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume and completed NBC29 application, available here, to:
WVIR-TV NBC29
Attn: Human Resources Manager
503 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com
No phone calls please.
Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.
EOE
