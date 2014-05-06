Lawyers: Top court rulings favor McDonnell defense

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Lawyers for former Gov. Bob McDonnell say rulings by the Supreme Court striking down limits on political spending help undermine the prosecution's case against the former Republican governor.

The defense lawyers said in court filings Monday that the recent McCutcheon v. FEC decision along with the landmark Citizens United decision from 2010 show that the high court's definition of political corruption is significantly narrower than how prosecutors' on the McDonnell case define it.

McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, were charged in January of accepting more than $165,000 in gifts and loans from Jonnie Williams, the former CEO of dietary supplements maker Star Scientific Inc., in exchange for helping promote his products. They have pleaded not guilty and their trial is set for July.

