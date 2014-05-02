Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Fast Track Thoracic Clinic

A new fast track program for patients who are possibly dealing with a lung cancer diagnosis is now in place at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

“When patients get the news that they possibly have lung cancer or a concerning finding there is a lot of anxiety and a lot of questions of where to go,” noted Dr. Kevin Lawrence, a pulmonologist at the hospital.

The new fast track program however, is helping to alleviate that concern at Sentara Martha Jefferson. When a patient shows up in the emergency room or doctor’s office, there is now a process in place to make sure they can be seen by the most appropriate people for follow-up, and fast.

“We all put our heads together and decide what the next best step is,” noted Mary Beth Revak, RN, Lung Cancer Navigator.

The program is called the fast track thoracic clinic and its main goal is to allow for quick action.

“Many people have advanced symptoms when they present so time to treatment is of the essence,” noted Dr. Lawrence.

Some patients may need to see an oncologist as a next step, while for others, it may be a thoracic surgeon. Depending on each individual’s case, the best course of action will be decided with the goal being for the patient to more quickly move down the road to recovery.

“This is one point of entry and it gets the patient where they need to go,” noted Dr. Lawrence.

For more information on this topic, please call our lung health navigator at (434) 654-4487. If you have a question about your health you’d like us to answer, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.