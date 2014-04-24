Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: National Healthcare Decisions Day
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: National Healthcare Decisions Day
National Healthcare Decisions Day is a time to reflect on the type of care you might like if you became unable to make healthcare decisions for yourself. It’s a day that serves to remind us of the importance of talking with family and close friends about our wishes.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Difference between a Pacemaker and Defibrillator?
Pacemakers and defibrillators are two types of devices that are used to control the rate at which a heart beats. A pacemaker is a device that helps to speed up slow heart rates, and a defibrillator works to slow down hearts that beat too fast.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: High-Risk Breast Program at Sentara Martha Jefferson
Our focus this week is on a new high-risk breast program now in place at Sentara Martha Jefferson.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Atrial Fibrillation?
The focus of this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday is atrial fibrillation. We spoke with Dr. Adam Goldberg, an electrophysiologist at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to learn more about it.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Functional Training?
The focus of this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday is on functional training which is a step that comes after physical therapy to help athletes and laborers get back to doing what they do best.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Difference Between a Shin Splint and a Stress Fracture?
In many cases it can be difficult to tell the difference between shin splints and a stress fracture.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Wellness Programs at the Sentara Starr Hill Health Center
Our focus this week is on developing a healthy lifestyle. We went to the Starr Hill Health Center at the Jefferson School and talked with one nurse practitioner about how she works with people in the community to make this a reality.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Treating the Female Athlete
The new Sentara Sports Medicine Center at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital treats athletes of all ages and abilities. However, the physicians at the center note that when taking care of female athletes, there are certain things they make sure to keep an eye out, as women are different than men.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is CoolSculpting?
A new procedure, now available at Sentara Martha Jefferson Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, is helping people freeze away excess fat.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why is it Important to Act Quick if you Might be having a Heart Attack?
If you think you or a loved one might be suffering a heart attack, it’s critical to act quickly.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday
Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.
Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.
To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.