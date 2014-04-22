McDonnell Defense Fund Raises Nearly $150K

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Newly released tax records show former Gov. Bob McDonnell's legal defense fund raised nearly $150,000 during the first quarter of this year.

Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, gave $10,000. Coal baron Richard Baxter Gilliam gave $50,000, the single biggest donation.

The former Republican governor and his wife Maureen are charged in a 14-count indictment with accepting more than $165,000 from Jonnie Williams, the former CEO of dietary supplements maker Star Scientific Inc., in exchange for helping promote his products. Their trial is set to begin in July.

McDonnell was once a rising star in the Republican Party and had been considered a possible running mate for Romney.

The fund has spent $140,000, with $100,000 going to the law firm Jones Day.

