Man Charged in Death of Orange County 10-Year-Old to Stay Behind Bars

An Orange County man charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy will stay behind bars for now.



Monday morning, 37-year-old Billy Joe Lee appeared in Orange County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a bond hearing, but it was continued until May 5. That is when both he and his fiancee, 36-year-old Tina Marie Toombs, will be in court to schedule a preliminary hearing.

Police arrested Lee and Toombs on April 6 after they were called to their house along Matthews Mill Road for a shooting. When deputies arrived they found a 10-year-old boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound.



Lee is facing several charges including one count of felony child abuse and neglect, 3 felony counts of shooting in the commission of a felony, one felony count of discharging a firearm within the dwelling house with death of individual, and one count of felony child endangerment.

Toombs has been charged with one count of felony child abuse.