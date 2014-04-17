Judge: Ex. VA Gov. McDonnell Can't Keep Filings from Prosecutors

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A judge says former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell can keep some court filings from the public, but not from prosecutors in his public corruption case.

U.S. District Judge James Spencer issued the ruling Thursday in response to a motion filed by McDonnell. The former Republican governor and his wife, Maureen, are charged in a 14-count indictment with accepting more than $165,000 from the former CEO of a dietary supplements company in exchange for helping promote his products. Their trial is set for July.

McDonnell asked permission to file information under seal supporting his request for separate trials. He also asked the judge to keep the information from prosecutors, saying it would expose his trial strategy. Spencer said McDonnell can file the papers under seal, but prosecutors can't be excluded.

