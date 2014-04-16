VA Seeks Dismissal of Federal Lawsuit against State, ABC AgentsPosted: Updated:
In Depth: ABC Agents Wrongly Arrest UVA Student Elizabeth Daly
-
Settlement Reached in Elizabeth Daly Suit against Virginia ABC
The commonwealth of Virginia reached a settlement with Elizabeth Daly in her lawsuit against several agents of the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
-
Judge: Parts of $40M VA ABC Lawsuit to Move Forward
A federal judge has decided to allow parts of a $40 million lawsuit filed by a University of Virginia student against state Alcoholic Beverage Control agents to move forward.
-
Judge Hears Motion to Dismiss VA ABC Lawsuit
A federal judge says he will rule in about two weeks on a motion to toss out a $40 million lawsuit against seven Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control agents.
-
VA Seeks Dismissal of Federal Lawsuit against State, ABC Agents
Virginia is asking a judge to dismiss the $40 million lawsuit filed by a University of Virginia student at the center of a botched Alcoholic Beverage Control sting.
-
UVA Student Lawsuit Against VA, ABC Agents Heads to Federal Court
A $40M lawsuit against the state and seven agents with VA ABC, filed by UVA student Elizabeth Daly, is headed to federal court.
-
Student Wrongfully Arrested after ABC Clash Sues for $40M
The University of Virginia student arrested when ABC agents mistook water for beer is suing for $40 million.
-
Two Top Officials Leave Posts at VA ABC
ABC Board Chairman J. Neal Insley and Commissioner Sandra Canada were told to clear their offices by 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Daily Progress.
-
Landes Reviving Effort to Study Effectiveness of Law Enforcement Agencies
A botched ABC sting involving a UVA student last spring has propelled legislators to revive a bill to potentially consolidate state law enforcement efforts.
-
UVA Student Plans Civil Action Over ABC Arrest
A UVA student has notified the state that she plans to file a civil action over her arrest by Alcohol Beverage Control agents.
-
Virginia ABC: Agents Violated Policy in Clash with UVA Students
Virginia ABC concluded that two agents violated department policy during an April 2013 incident involving three University of Virginia students.
-