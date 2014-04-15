Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How Does C-View™ Software Help in 3D Mammograms?

The focus of this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday is on new software technology that allows lower doses of radiation to be given during 3-D mammograms.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is now able to provide reduced amounts of radiation to any woman who comes in for a tomosynthesis, or 3-D mammogram.

“It’s about 40% less than the traditional tomosynthesis exam, so between a third and a half,” said Dr. Clinton Pease, a radiologist at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

It’s all thanks to software called C-View.

“With a traditional tomosynthesis study, there are multiple low dose images that are taken, or exposures that are taken of the breast, in addition to the four traditional full-view exposures. With the C-View technology we can basically eliminate the need for the traditional four exposures,” said Dr. Pease.

Although it’s been used on a case-by-case basis at the hospital for several years, now it’s the norm for every patient. Doctors are excited, as it allows for continued improved breast cancer detection, all with less radiation exposure.

“Tomosynthesis, we know, has improved our ability to catch early and invasive breast cancers compared to the so-called 2D type of mammogram,” said Dr. Pease. “One of the objections by some has been the concern about a little extra radiation associated with that and now we’re reducing that significantly to make that - hopefully that objection eliminated.”

You don't need to ask for anything different, just a 3-D mammogram. There is no additional cost for the C-View mammogram.

For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA. If you have a question about your health you’d like us to answer, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.