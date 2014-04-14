Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014.



Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University in Washington, D.C., but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School in 2010, where he was the editor of the school's student newspaper.



At American, Sean majored in broadcast journalism and political science, and interned at NBC4 in Washington. He also was a student athlete, and competed for four years with the swim team at American. He served as team captain his senior year.



When he's not working on a story, you'll find Sean cheering for the Boston Red Sox or New England Patriots, listening to one of his favorite country music artists, or playing with his two Labrador Retrievers, Lucy and Lily.



Sean is excited to be back in town and covering stories that matter to people in Central Virginia. If you ever have a story idea for him, feel free to tweet him or send him an email.