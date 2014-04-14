Sean Cudahy
Recent Stories by SeanRecent Stories by SeanMore>>
-
UVA Board Approves Tuition Increase
UVA Board Approves Tuition Increase
The University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors unanimously approved tuition increases for both in-state and out-of-state students Thursday.Full Story
The University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors unanimously approved tuition increases for both in-state and out-of-state students Thursday.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Intends to Run for 5th District Congress Seat
Charlottesville Man Intends to Run for 5th District Congress Seat
Roger Dean Huffstetler announced on Facebook Thursday that he intends to run for the 5th District Congress seat in 2018. He says he’ll run as a Democrat.Full Story
Roger Dean Huffstetler announced on Facebook Thursday that he intends to run for the 5th District Congress seat in 2018. He says he’ll run as a Democrat.Full Story
Waynesboro Bridge Nearing Completion
Waynesboro Bridge Nearing Completion
Traffic around Waynesboro may be getting better sooner than later. VDOT says the new South River Bridge will likely be open within the next two months.Full Story
Traffic around Waynesboro may be getting better sooner than later. VDOT says the new South River Bridge will likely be open within the next two months.Full Story
State Attorney General Attempting to Stop Dismissal of Ivy Man’s Murder Conviction
State Attorney General Attempting to Stop Dismissal of Ivy Man’s Murder Conviction
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is hoping to stop Sherman Brown’s attempt to throw out an old murder conviction. Brown says he has DNA evidence proving he didn’t commit the 1970 murder.Full Story
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is hoping to stop Sherman Brown’s attempt to throw out an old murder conviction. Brown says he has DNA evidence proving he didn’t commit the 1970 murder.Full Story
Solar Company Opens Office in Charlottesville
Solar Company Opens Office in Charlottesville
Sigora Solar is expanding into Charlottesville, making the city its new headquarters. The growth means more jobs on both sides of the Blue Ridge Mountains.Full Story
Sigora Solar is expanding into Charlottesville, making the city its new headquarters. The growth means more jobs on both sides of the Blue Ridge Mountains.Full Story
Seminar at Keswick Church Hopes to Sharpen Money-Managing Skills
Seminar at Keswick Church Hopes to Sharpen Money-Managing Skills
Young people in Albemarle County will have the chance to sharpen their money-managing skills Saturday. 100 Black Men of Central Virginia is holding a course on personal finance.Full Story
Young people in Albemarle County will have the chance to sharpen their money-managing skills Saturday. 100 Black Men of Central Virginia is holding a course on personal finance.Full Story
Madison County Conducting Survey on Internet Connectivity
Madison County Conducting Survey on Internet Connectivity
Madison County is asking residents to take a survey to help make sure everyone is up to speed when they log onto the internet.Full Story
Madison County is asking residents to take a survey to help make sure everyone is up to speed when they log onto the internet.Full Story
Groups Hold Vigil Outside Charlottesville Police Dept. for Sage Smith
Groups Hold Vigil Outside Charlottesville Police Dept. for Sage Smith
People are again coming together in Charlottesville to hold a vigil and demand answers in the disappearance of Sage Smith.Full Story
People are again coming together in Charlottesville to hold a vigil and demand answers in the disappearance of Sage Smith.Full Story
Judge Certifies Sodomy Charges Against Former Charlottesville Officer
Judge Certifies Sodomy Charges Against Former Charlottesville Officer
A grand jury will hear the case against a former Charlottesville police officer.Full Story
A grand jury will hear the case against a former Charlottesville police officer.Full Story
Updated: Judge Sentences Man Convicted of Commercial Sex Trafficking
Updated: Judge Sentences Man Convicted of Commercial Sex Trafficking
Douglas Meredith, a man convicted earlier this year of taking part in a sex trafficking operation in Albemarle County, will spend less than two years behind bars.Full Story
Douglas Meredith, a man convicted earlier this year of taking part in a sex trafficking operation in Albemarle County, will spend less than two years behind bars.Full Story