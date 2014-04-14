Kevin Quick Spirit Day Raises Money for Daughter Left Behind

The Waynesboro community raised funds Monday to help the family of slain Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick.

Kevin Quick Spirit Day was a tremendous success in helping Quick's 7-month-old daughter Gabriella Rose and her mother and Quick's girlfriend of five years, Yadi Weaver. More than 2,000 people came out to the Chick-fil-A in Waynesboro to buy meals that contributed to a trust fund for the daughter Quick left behind.

Quick was last seen leaving his mother's home in Afton, reportedly headed to Albemarle County, on January 31. "The night he left he said, 'Bye, mom, I'll see you in the morning.' He didn't show up," said Kevin Quick's mother, Vonda Quick.



He was reported missing on February 1 and found dead on February 6 after a massive search led investigators to Goochland County.



"What happened to Kevin could really happen to anybody, and Kevin was well-loved, well-respected and that just kind of resonated with people that life is kind of short,” said Sgt. Brian Edwards with the Waynesboro Police Department.



"He was likable. You'd never see him get angry, always had a smile," Vonda Quick said of her son.

Crowds of people – many who knew Quick and many who didn’t – piled into Chick-fil-A Monday to lift up a family torn apart by a vicious crime.

"You hate to hear this happen to anyone, so if it happened to someone within the community, even though we didn't know the officer, we support law enforcement and appreciate what they do,” said one customer, Roger Boles.

Though an additional arrest was made in the case Monday, no one is charged with Quick’s murder. Still, the community has not forgotten the fallen officer and hopes justice will be served.

"Likely it will go before a grand jury and I think we'll see some indictments down. The important thing is that no one who was taken into custody has been released,” Edwards said.

Since Quick's untimely death at age 45, Weaver says she's just trying to stick to her routine. "It's kind of hard sometimes, especially with Gabriella, especially when I see her every day. She reminds me so much of her dad," she said.

Twenty percent of the proceeds for those who mentioned the fundraiser at Chick-fil-A on Monday will go toward a trust fund for Gabriella. Cash donations, including one of $500 from a Chesterfield County woman, also poured in. Chick-fil-A expects to have a total for the fundraiser in a couple days.



Another fundraiser will be held at the Waynesboro Sweet Frog on April 24.



You can go to the Waynesboro Police Foundation if you're interested in making a donation to the fund.