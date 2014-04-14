Another Suspect Arrested, Charged in Kevin Quick Case

Another suspect has been arrested in relation to the murder investigation of Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Quick.

The Goochland County commonwealth’s attorney confirms that 23-year-old Kweli Uhuru (also known as Travis Leon Bell) has been charged with gang participation in connection to Quick's death. Uhuru was charged while he was already behind bars on another charge. He is currently being held at Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Winchester.

Uhuru’s arrest makes a total of five people facing charges in relation to the Quick case. Along with Kweli Uhuru – Anthony Stokes, Leslie Casterlow, Halisi Uhuru (also known as Girt Wright), and Anthony White also face charges in relation to the case. For more on their charges, click here.

Quick was last seen leaving his mother’s home in Afton, reportedly headed to Albemarle County on January 31. He was reported missing on Feb 1. He was found dead on February 6 after a massive search led investigators to Goochland County.

Uhuru is scheduled to appear in Goochland General District Court on May 19 at 8:30 a.m.