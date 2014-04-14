Quantcast

Investigators Search Alexis Murphy Murder Suspect's Property

Posted: Updated: Apr 28, 2014 12:19 PM
Investigators are searching the property around Randy Allen Taylor's home Monday afternoon. Taylor is charged with the abduction and murder of Alexis Murphy.

Crews are searching the yard outside of Taylor's home off Route 29 in Lovingston. There are also about seven cars parked outside and investigators are on scene. A neighbor tells NBC29 that investigators were also on scene at Taylor’s home three times last week.

"I could see them on the ATV riding down and forth up in the mountains," said Larry Spencer. "I could see a couple dogs searching. I could see them moving around the house and back up in the mountains."

There were also dogs on the property Monday. Alexis Murphy's family says that investigators are doing a grid search and that it was not prompted by any new information in the case.

Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman Saturday, August 3, reportedly heading toward Lynchburg. Surveillance video shows her at the Liberty gas station in Lovingston around 7:15 that night. That was the last time she was seen.

Authorities arrested Taylor, 48, on Sunday, August 11, and charged him with felony abduction in relation to the case. He was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the case on January 6. A body has not been found. For more information on the case, click here.

Taylor's murder trial is scheduled to begin May 1. A judge has put a gag order in place for the trial, which prohibits investigators involved in the investigation from talking to the media.