Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is an Electrophysiology Nurse Navigator?
If you have to have an electrophysiology procedure – be it an ablation, a pacemaker or a defibrillator – it can seem overwhelming. However, nurse navigators at Sentara Martha Jefferson help take the worry away.
“Our goal is to essentially navigate the patient through the procedure process,” said Courtney Smart, RN, electrophysiology nurse navigator.
Smart works with patients at Sentara Martha Jefferson every step of the way.
“Part of what we do is act as a support person if they have questions or concerns,” Smart noted. “We get that patient relationship which is one of our favorite parts of the job.”
Rest assured though, they also work closely with the patient’s doctor – and ultimately provide an added benefit.
“If you go somewhere else you might see the doctor, and then the procedure gets scheduled and you get some instructions and then the procedure happens,” noted Smart. “However, if you come to us, you get the navigators too. So you have someone to call and someone to serve as your point person if the doctor is tied up and can’t answer your question.”
Even after procedures are over, the navigators are still available for questions and follow-up and can talk with patients about anything that may be on their mind.
“We’re just here for you as an extra, and the patients honestly love it,” said Smart.
For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA. If you have a question about your health, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.
Sentara Martha Jefferson MondayMore>>
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is an Electrophysiology Nurse Navigator?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is an Electrophysiology Nurse Navigator?
If you have to have an electrophysiology procedure – be it an ablation, a pacemaker or a defibrillator – it can seem overwhelming. However, nurse navigators at Sentara Martha Jefferson help take the worry away.Full Story
If you have to have an electrophysiology procedure – be it an ablation, a pacemaker or a defibrillator – it can seem overwhelming. However, nurse navigators at Sentara Martha Jefferson help take the worry away.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why is Early Detection of Skin Cancer Important?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why is Early Detection of Skin Cancer Important?
The good news is – if skin cancer is caught early – there is a high likelihood it can be treated. Protecting yourself now is key to working to prevent skin cancer in the future.Full Story
The good news is – if skin cancer is caught early – there is a high likelihood it can be treated. Protecting yourself now is key to working to prevent skin cancer in the future.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Weight Loss Surgery Patient Loses 130 Pounds
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Weight Loss Surgery Patient Loses 130 Pounds
Jenny Hall had struggled with being overweight for as long as she could remember. Now, she’s celebrating her one year anniversary of weight loss surgery and feeling better than ever. Since starting her journey with weight loss surgery, she’s lost more than 130 pounds.Full Story
Jenny Hall had struggled with being overweight for as long as she could remember. Now, she’s celebrating her one year anniversary of weight loss surgery and feeling better than ever. Since starting her journey with weight loss surgery, she’s lost more than 130 pounds.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Atrial Fibrillation?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Atrial Fibrillation?
The focus of this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday is atrial fibrillation. We spoke with Dr. Adam Goldberg, an electrophysiologist at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to learn more about it.Full Story
The focus of this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday is atrial fibrillation. We spoke with Dr. Adam Goldberg, an electrophysiologist at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to learn more about it.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Best Way to Pack a Healthy School Lunch?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Best Way to Pack a Healthy School Lunch?
With school starting back, it’s important to pack healthy lunches for your kids. Registered dietitian Rita Smith with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital says, if you have a plan, it’s not difficult.Full Story
With school starting back, it’s important to pack healthy lunches for your kids. Registered dietitian Rita Smith with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital says, if you have a plan, it’s not difficult.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Embryo Freezing?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Embryo Freezing?
In this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday segment we focus on embryo freezing and how doctors are now using it as a technique to increase the chance of pregnancy for people going through in vitro fertilization.Full Story
In this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday segment we focus on embryo freezing and how doctors are now using it as a technique to increase the chance of pregnancy for people going through in vitro fertilization.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Fatty Liver Disease?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Fatty Liver Disease?
Our focus this week is on fatty liver disease - what it is and how it can be treated. We spoke with Dr. Arun Mannem with Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates to find out more.Full Story
Our focus this week is on fatty liver disease - what it is and how it can be treated. We spoke with Dr. Arun Mannem with Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates to find out more.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What You Should Know About Your Heart Rate
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What You Should Know About Your Heart Rate
While we all know our heart is constantly beating, there are a few things we should know about how quickly or slowly it’s working in order to stay as healthy as possible.Full Story
While we all know our heart is constantly beating, there are a few things we should know about how quickly or slowly it’s working in order to stay as healthy as possible.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Peripheral Arterial Disease
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Peripheral Arterial Disease
Peripheral arterial disease occurs when there is a thickening and hardening of the arterial vessels.Full Story
Peripheral arterial disease occurs when there is a thickening and hardening of the arterial vessels.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: The Something Special Shop
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: The Something Special Shop
The Something Special Shop is a post-mastectomy shop at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. For added convenience for patients, the shop is located inside the cancer center at the hospital but it’s open to anyone.Full Story
The Something Special Shop is a post-mastectomy shop at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. For added convenience for patients, the shop is located inside the cancer center at the hospital but it’s open to anyone.Full Story
|
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday
Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.
Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.
To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.