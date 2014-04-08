Bond Hearing Held for 2 Charged in Orange County Boy's Death

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
An Orange County man is locked up without bail after police say he and his fiancé played a role in the death of a ten-year-old boy. The charges stem from a fatal shooting on Sunday. Both suspects were in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.
Police arrested 37-year-old Billy Joe Lee and 36-year-old Tina Marie Toombs after they were called to their house for a shooting just after 11 Sunday night. When deputies arrived the 10-year-old boy was already dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Toombs has been charged
with one count of felony child abuse. Lee is facing several charges
including one count of felony child abuse and neglect, 3 felony counts of shooting in the commission of a felony, one felony count of discharging a firearm within the dwelling house with death of individual, and one count of felony child endangerment.
Toombs and Lee appeared in Orange County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Tuesday. Judge Somerville, who heard the bond hearing via video conference, denied bond for Lee. The defense has requested another bail hearing for Lee, which is scheduled for April 21.
Toombs will be allowed bail under a $5,000 unsecured bond. As part of her bond agreement
, Toombs has been ordered to stay at least 300 feet away from the crime scene.
During the hearing, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Clarissa Berry expressed "it's the commonwealth's position that he shot the boy." Lee then said under his breath, "I didn't say that." John Maus, Lee’s court-appointed defense attorney, told the judge Lee did not admit to shooting the gun.
The commonwealth also claimed Lee admitted to shooting the child. The prosecution also said it believes this child isn't the only victim.
We caught up with John Maus, Lee’s attorney, after the hearing. "I don't know where that was coming from, that there might be another victim, because this was an unfortunate incident in one household and the only people involved were the household."
Maus also confirms that Lee expressed to him that he did not intentionally kill the boy.
"I’m very new in the case," he stated. "I have reason to believe it was an accidental shooting but the investigation is still in progress."
For students at Lightfoot Elementary School in Orange County, where the 10-year-old victim went to school, Tuesday stung with pain as students mourned the loss of their classmate.
"We have school psychologists here, we have school social workers as well, counselors who are just helping kids get through the day,” said Amy Reed, a school social worker.
Principal Jewel Williams stated, "We’re deeply saddened about the loss of our student, we really are."
Sheriff's deputies sat outside the school Tuesday so students and staff could feel their support.