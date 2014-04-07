Orange County Sheriff Investigates Fatal Shooting of 10-Year-Old, 2 Charged

?

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says two people are facing charges in connection with a shooting that left a 10-year-old child dead Sunday night.The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday along the 16000 block of Mathews Mill Road, which is several miles southeast of Lake Orange. We're told when deputies arrived the child had already died from an apparent gunshot wound.Tina Marie Toombs, 36, has been charged with one count of felony child abuse. Billy Joe Lee, 37, is facing four charges at this time: felony child abuse and neglect, shooting in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm within the dwelling/house with death of individual, and child endangerment.By way of the charges, it appears Lee is believed to have pulled the trigger.The Sheriff's Office says no other details are being released right now and the investigation into this crime is still ongoing.On the night of April 6, 2014 at approx. 11:10 pm the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 16000 block of Mathews Mill Rd. Upon their arrival, deputies found a 10 year old juvenile who had died by an apparent gunshot wound.As a result of the investigation Tina Marie Toombs, age 36, of Orange has been charged with 1 count of 18.2-371.1(A) felony child abuse and neglect.Billy Joe Lee, age 37 of Orange has been charged with the following charges: 18.2-371.1(A) felony child abuse and neglect, 18.2-53 Shooting in the commission of a felony, 18.2-279 Discharge a firearm within the dwelling house with death of an individual, 40.1-103 Child endangerment.At this time no further details are to be released. The investigation is ongoing.If you have any further questions contact the Office of the Orange County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.