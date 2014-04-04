Second Huguely Appeal Denied, Case Likely Headed to VA Supreme Court

The Virginia Court of Appeals has denied George Huguely’s second appeal of his murder conviction. The case will likely now go to the Virginia Supreme Court.



Former UVA lacrosse player George Huguely was convicted of second degree murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love in May of 2010 in Charlottesville. He is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.



On March 27, in a hearing before all 11 judges, the Virginia Court of Appeals denied Huguely’s second appeal. On March 4 the same court denied his first appeal of his second-degree murder conviction.



George Huguely’s defense team says, "We are exploring all options to get George a fair trial, including an appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court."



NBC29 legal analyst Lloyd Snook says the next move is to appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court and that is due on April 28. "I think it's clear to say that there were not many issues there that the Court of Appeals was going to feel it had the power to decide - because they were bound by the Virginia Supreme Court."



It will be late summer before we know if the Virginia Supreme Court will take up the case. A lot of the defense arguments deal with Huguely’s constitutional rights, Snook says that is so they can eventually take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.