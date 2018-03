McDonnell's lawyers filed a motion Tuesday evening seeking dismissal of 11 corruption counts. The motion doesn't mention two counts of making false statements or Maureen McDonnell's single charge of obstruction.

The McDonnells are charged with accepting more than $165,000 in gifts and loans from the CEO of a dietary supplements company in exchange for helping promote his products. The former Republican governor's lawyers argue in the motion to dismiss that McDonnell never took any official action to help the company.

The McDonnells have pleaded not guilty. Their trial is set for late July.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.