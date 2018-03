McDonnell's lawyers have complained that the 14-count indictment in his public corruption case is too vague. They're asking for a "bill of particulars" spelling out in more detail exactly how he allegedly broke the law.

In court papers filed Monday, prosecutors urged a judge to reject the request. They said the indictment fairly apprises McDonnell of the charges, allows him to prepare a defense and enables him to avoid undue surprise at trial.

McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, are charged with accepting more than $165,000 in gifts and loans from the CEO of a health supplements company in exchange for helping promote his products.

