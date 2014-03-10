Hearings Continued for Suspects Linked to Kevin Quick Case

GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) - Four gang-related cases linked to the death of a Waynesboro reserve police officer have been continued.

Forty-nine-year-old Leslie Hope Casterlow and 31-year-old Anthony D. Stokes Jr. of Manassas, 22-year-old Gert Wright of Danville and 22-year-old Anthony L. White of Mineral were scheduled to appear Monday in Goochland County Combined Court.



Court records show the cases were continued until May 19.

All four suspects are charged with felony gang participation.



The charges stem from the investigation of 45-year-old Kevin Wayne Quick's disappearance and death.

Quick was reported missing Feb. 1 after he failed to show up the night before to visit his girlfriend and their 4-month-old daughter in Albemarle County.



His body was found in a wooded area in Goochland County on Feb. 6.



The cause of death hasn't been released.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.