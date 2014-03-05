Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Benefit of Copper Linens?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Angina?
The focus of this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday segment is on angina - what it is, how it presents itself, and how it can be treated.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Diabetes Support Group
If you are diagnosed with diabetes, having the support of others is an important piece of successfully managing the disease.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Body Contouring?
Liposuction, tummy tucks and breast augmentation are all forms of body contouring. No matter what you might be looking for though, there are certain criteria that make a patient a good fit for body contouring.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What’s the Proper Way to Handle Picnic Food?
It’s the time of year for picnics and cookouts, but it’s important to keep safety in mind too when heading outdoors to eat.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How to Avoid Sickness During Summer Travel
No one likes to be sick on vacation, but illness can happen when you are away from home. Despite the fact that sometimes you will get sick, there are things you can do to try to prevent illness.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Benefit of Copper Linens?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital recently made each hospital bed up with linens that are infused with copper. The goal of the new linens it to help fight infections at the hospital.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What Should You Do if You are Bit by a Snake?
It’s the time of year when snakes start to make their appearance. And, when you do spot one, it can be difficult to tell if it’s poisonous or not.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Role of a Nurse Practitioner?
The prevalence of nurse practitioners is increasing in medicine, with more and more joining primary care practices. But what exactly does a nurse practitioner do?Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How Does C-View™ Software Help in 3D Mammograms?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is now able to provide reduced amounts of radiation to any woman who comes in for a tomosynthesis, or 3-D mammogram.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why is it Important to use Sunscreen?
As we head into summer and the outside activities begin, it becomes increasingly important to pay attention to sunscreen. SPF 30 and above is recommended, and doctors say you also need to make sure you put on enough.Full Story
