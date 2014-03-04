Appeals Court Affirms Huguely's Second-Degree Murder Conviction

Tuesday, the Virginia Court of Appeals said the second-degree murder conviction of George Huguely will stand.

His defense team wanted a new trial for the 2010 death of his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love.

Another chapter of this case is now over, but it's unclear what the next steps are for Huguely.

State Court of Appeals Judge Randolph Beales details in his 34-page opinion why Huguely's second-degree murder conviction stands.

"People might quibble about the result but the trial, the process was very well done,” said NBC29 legal analyst Lloyd Snook.

Snook says he isn't surprised Huguely's appeal was rejected.

"I thought that Judge Hogshire did a very good job under all the circumstances, some trying circumstances, lots of issues, lots of things getting thrown at him. I thought he ran a good trial,” Snook said.

Huguely's defense team argued he was denied his Sixth Amendment right to counsel when one of his lawyers became sick during his trial. Defense also raised questions about the jury being fair and impartial.

Yeardley Love and Huguely were both University of Virginia students and lacrosse players. The two were romantically involved.

Marta Murphy, Huguely's mother, said in a statement Tuesday: "We continue in our love and support for George, and our lawyers are evaluating all options to get him a fair trial."

The Love family also released a statement, saying: "We are relieved and ready to put this chapter behind us so that we can devote our full efforts toward building the One Love Foundation."

Snook says Huguely's team could now go in a number of directions, including asking the Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision based on facts, or taking it to the state Supreme Court.

"I don't think there is any basis that I can see for a petition for rehearing. I didn't see a petition for rehearing en banc. Obviously these are issues they would like to take onto the Virginia Supreme. I suspect that'll be their next step,” Snook said.

The attorney general's office also released a statement Tuesday, saying it is pleased with the decision.

Statement from George Huguely's Mother, Marta Murphy

Statement from Sharon and Lexie Love

"We continue in our love and support for George, and our lawyers are evaluating all options to get him a fair trial.""We would like to thank everyone who has supported us throughout this entire process.We are relieved and ready to put this chapter behind us so that we can devote our full efforts towards building The One Love Foundation, and continue to raise awareness about Relationship Violence.We would also like to thank Dave Chapman and Leah Darron for their dedication and working tirelessly on Yeardley's behalf."