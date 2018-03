McDonnell's lawyer filed a motion Thursday in federal court complaining that prosecutors have employed vague language in their 14-count indictment of McDonnell and his wife, Maureen.

The McDonnells were charged last month of accepting more than $165,000 in gifts and loans in exchange for helping the chief executive of a health supplement company sell his products.

Prosecutors allege the McDonnells performed official actions to help former Star Scientific CEO Jonnie Williams.

But the defense team said in its motion that prosecutors haven't detailed what official acts the McDonnells took, making it difficult to prepare for the July trial.

As of noon Friday, prosecutors had not yet filed a response.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.